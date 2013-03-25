Global CIGS Photovoltaics Markets-20122: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The CIGS industry has promised more than it has delivered. To date, CIGS has failed to be the printable high-efficiency, low-cost and flexible solar panel technology that was once hoped for by its advocates. In addition, it is impossible not to notice that the Solyndra scandal in the U.S. has at its center a CIGS firm. Yet despite all this, the CIGS industry has begun to ship panels in significant quantities.



This report is NanoMarkets’ latest report analyzing the CIGS industry and its prospects for the future. NanoMarkets has been covering the CIGS space since CIGS’ earliest days and this report should be regarded as a major guide to the future of CIGS, compiled with an insider’s knowledge. It examines the future of this important solar panel technology from both the standpoint of the technical and the commercial. And it does so with a background in which it seems likely that many of the subsidies that have helped solar in the past will fade away and that the world economy will not return to the strong growth of the last decade for quite some time.



Among the important technical aspects of CIGS that this report covers are the likely evolution of CIGS fabrication and encapsulation and how these factors factor into market expansion and cost reduction for CIGS. Much of the report is also devoted to the role that CIGS will play in the building-integrated PV (BIPV market) and how flexibility and price parity with silicon solar panels could considerably improve the revenues generated by CIGS technology in the near future.



As with most NanoMarkets reports, this report includes an eight-year forecast in volume and value terms of CIGS markets broken out by applications and product type. It also includes a discussion of the leading firms active in this space and their product/market strategies.



