Global Circuit Breakers and Fuses Market Report, 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Circuit Breakers And Fuses Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Circuit breakers and fuses are essential part of power protection industry. These are essential components in distribution networks (grids). They are used for protection against short circuits, fault currents, unexpected power outage resulting from overload and ground faults. Circuit breakers and fuses are crucial not only in transmission and distribution of electric power, but almost every product that utilizes electrical energy such as consumer electronics, industrial equipment and machinery, computers, telecommunication, automobiles, data communication circuits and handheld devices. Circuit breakers are sophisticated in their internal construction and to achieve the desired characteristics these devices use magnetic, mechanical, electrical, chemical and thermal processes.



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Growing deployment of electrical and electronic equipments is driving the circuit breakers and fuses market. In addition, continuous growth in the use of personal computers and higher level of consumer awareness for technologically advanced electronic devices helps in overall market expansion over the forecast period. The untapped potential applications of circuit breakers and fuses include moulded case circuit breaker (MCCB) and high power fuses. Renewable energy sector is also expected to create opportunities by rising acceptance of high-power circuit breakers and fuses to protect the step-up transformers in wind farm projects. Rapid industrialization, expansion of manufacturing and transportation industry in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market in the next six years. In addition rapid development in commercial building and residential units in this region is also creating new opportunities in this market.



Some of the key players in circuit breakers and fuses market include ABB Limited, Alstom S.A, Automation Systems Interconnect, AVX Corporation, Bel Fuse Inc, Bentek Inc, Bourns Inc, Carling Technologies Inc, EPCOS AG, Eaton Corporation, E-T-A Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH, Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co.Ltd., General Electric Company and Hitachi Ltd among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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