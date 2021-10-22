Global Clad Pipes Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 4544.6 Million by 2027: QY Research

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- QY Research has announced the release of a new market research report on the global clad pipes market, bearing the title "Global Clad Pipes Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025." As per the report, The global Clad Pipes market size is projected to reach US$ 4544.6 million by 2027, from US$ 3668.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.



Get PDF sample copy of the report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3274008/global-clad-pipes-market



Corrosion Resistant Alloy Clad Pipes Used for Cross Country Oil and Gas Pipelines



Some of the key drivers of the global clad pipes market could be:



? High use of clad pipes as steel catenary risers and riser pipes in oil and gas applications



? Extensive use of clad pipes in water injection pipelines and refinery and gas piping systems



? Rising need to avoid the problems of shutdowns, corrosions, and leaks in the oil and gas industry



? Construction of cross country oil and gas pipelines



Significant Use of Clad Pipes in Oil and Gas Applications: The report covers various segments of the global clad pipes market based on material, product type, and application. By material, the global clad pipes market is segmented into titanium, nickel-based alloys, stainless steel, and others. By product type, it is segmented into weld overlay process, explosive bonding process, mechanically, roll bonding process, and others. The report also includes analysis on key applications of clad pipes such as water treatment, chemical, oil and gas, and others.



In the oil and gas industry, clad pipes are used in the following applications:



? Transportation of different types of oils and gases



? Sour service gas lines



? Deep-sea applications with highly corrosive conditions



? Subsea oil and gas production



? Deepwater offshore flowlines, risers, and pipelines



? Flue gas desulphurization plants



? Slug catchers



Strong Investments in Oil and Gas Projects in the Middle East and Europe: The demand for clad pipes is expected to increase in the Middle East and Western Europe largely due to heavy investments in offshore oil and gas projects. High attraction toward these regions because of their impressive growth potential in the oil and gas industry could create lucrative opportunities for clad pipe manufacturers in future. Adoption of different wastewater treatment strategies, launch of a number of large sewer tunnel projects, and high focus on the improvement of waster infrastructure could help strengthen the demand for clad pipes in the Middle East. High expected growth of the chemicals industry in terms of production, research and development, and export is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the clad pipes market in Europe.



Research and Development and Product Innovation as Key Focuses: The report offers exhaustive company profiling of leading manufacturers of clad pipes, viz. Butting Group, The Japan Steel Works, Jiangsu Zhongxin, NobelClad, Jiangsu Shunlong, Proclad, Xi'an Sunward Aeromat, Inox Tech, Zhejiang Jiuli Group, Gieminox, Jiangsu New Sunshine, Eisenbau Kramer, Xinxing Ductile, Cladtek Holdings, EEW Group, and Canadoil Group. Launch of new products, research and development investments, innovation, acquisitions, partnerships with end users, and adoption of new technologies could be among key focuses of important players competing in the global clad pipes market.



Get Full Market Research Report Now, Report delivery time within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2f553995180d569decc5c8a37771a222,0,1,Global-Clad-Pipes-Market-Report-History-and-Forecast-Breakdown-Data-by-Manufacturers-Key-Regions-Types-and-Applicatio

About QYResearch

QYResearch established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert's resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.