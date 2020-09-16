Global Cleaners Industrial & Institutional Market Study, 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaners Market Study Report and Market Model.



Industrial and institutional cleaners are defined as the cleaners used for general routine cleaning of offices, kitchens, company warehouses, institutions, hospitals, hotels and other industrial facilities. Manufacturing industries & commercial offices is the major application of cleaner accounts for around 31% of the total cleaners market. Retail and food-service is the second-largest application followed by food processing.



Global Cleaners Industrial & Institutional Market, By Type

- Industrial

- Hydrotropes

- Chelating Agents

- Surfactants

- pH Regulators

- Solvent

- Others

- Institutional

- Specialty Cleaners

- Surface Cleaners

- Bleaches

Global Cleaners Industrial & Institutional Market, By Application

- Manufacturing Industries & Commercial Offices

- Healthcare

- Retail & Food Service

- Hospitality

- Automotive & Aerospace

- Food Processing

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Cleaners Industrial & Institutional Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Cleaners Industrial & Institutional Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Application

- Capacity

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



In the Global market, North America is a major region for industrial & institutional cleaners, led by the USA. The demand for industrial & institutional application is rising in the Asia-Pacific region owing to increasing industrialization and awareness about hygiene. Asia-Pacific region accounts for around 31% of the global consumption of industrial & institutional cleaners, mainly dominated by China. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% in the forecast period. In the Western Europe region industrial & institutional cleaners market will grow at a CAGR of less than 2.5% owing to demand in retail & food service, food processing and automotive & aerospace applications. Overall, Industrial & institutional cleaners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3-4% in the forecast.



