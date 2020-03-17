Global Clinical Data Exchange Market Growing by Increasing Market Share and Forecast 2026 with Top Key Players Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions & Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Global clinical data exchange market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of incidents associated with theft of clinical and medical data.



The clinical data exchange report is quite useful to find out the general market conditions and tendencies. It also estimates the probable market for a new product to be launched in the market. Major insights of this industry analysis report are complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved like healthcare IT industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation and competitive analysis of the key players involved. Not to mention, the data is collected only from the dependable sources such as journals, newspapers, company websites and annual reports of the companies on which healthcare IT industry can rely confidently.



Key market players covered in this report-



Information Builders and docero; Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; iSolve, LLC; Patientory; Accenture; Proof.Works; Iryo d.o.o.; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Open Text Corporation; Orion Health group of companies among others.



The study objectives of this report are:



- To study and forecast the market size of Strategy Consulting in global clinical data exchange market.

- To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

- To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

- To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



Key Developments in the Market:



In June 2019, Accumen announced that they had acquired Halfpenny Technologies, Inc. This acquisition will lead to addition of enhanced capabilities to the combined enterprise, helping provide better quality of performance and operational capabilities. This will lead to delivery of next generation of health care services and solution

In September 2018, Da Vinci Project was formed with the combination of more than twenty healthcare organizations. The project will be focused on utilizing Health Level Seven International's "HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)" for improving the quality of data-communication for value-based care arrangement



Segmentation: Global Clinical Data Exchange Market



By Component



Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)

Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)

Record Locator Service (RLS)

Clinical Data Repository

Others



By Implementation Model



Centralized/Consolidated Model

Decentralized/Federated Models

Hybrid Model



By Setup Type



Private

Public



By Exchange Type



Direct Exchange

Query-Based Exchange

Consumer Mediated Exchange



By Application



Internal Interfacing

Secure Messaging

Work Flow Management

Web Portal Development

Others



By End-User



Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Public Health Agencies

Healthcare Payers

Others



By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



