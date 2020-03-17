Global Clinical Data Exchange Market Growing by Increasing Market Share and Forecast 2026 with Top Key Players Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions & Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Global clinical data exchange market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of incidents associated with theft of clinical and medical data.
Key market players covered in this report-
Information Builders and docero; Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; iSolve, LLC; Patientory; Accenture; Proof.Works; Iryo d.o.o.; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Open Text Corporation; Orion Health group of companies among others.
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and forecast the market size of Strategy Consulting in global clinical data exchange market.
- To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
- To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
- To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Key Developments in the Market:
In June 2019, Accumen announced that they had acquired Halfpenny Technologies, Inc. This acquisition will lead to addition of enhanced capabilities to the combined enterprise, helping provide better quality of performance and operational capabilities. This will lead to delivery of next generation of health care services and solution
In September 2018, Da Vinci Project was formed with the combination of more than twenty healthcare organizations. The project will be focused on utilizing Health Level Seven International's "HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)" for improving the quality of data-communication for value-based care arrangement
Segmentation: Global Clinical Data Exchange Market
By Component
Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)
Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)
Record Locator Service (RLS)
Clinical Data Repository
Others
By Implementation Model
Centralized/Consolidated Model
Decentralized/Federated Models
Hybrid Model
By Setup Type
Private
Public
By Exchange Type
Direct Exchange
Query-Based Exchange
Consumer Mediated Exchange
By Application
Internal Interfacing
Secure Messaging
Work Flow Management
Web Portal Development
Others
By End-User
Pharmaceutical Companies
Healthcare Providers
Public Health Agencies
Healthcare Payers
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
