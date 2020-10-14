Global Clinical Decision Support System Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- This report on the clinical decision support system market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Large number of chronic disease patients is increasing the usage of diagnostic devices and increased the visit to hospitals. Increasing incidence of chronic disease among geriatric population around the world, promising pipeline devices and novel therapies, increasing government initiative for investment of funds on healthcare IT firms, rising investments in innovation of clinical decision support system and increasing awareness & event programs on healthcare IT are the major drivers of the global clinical decision support system market.



The clinical decision support system market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on usage based, application, mode of advice, delivery model, end user and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global clinical decision support system market.



Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:



The global clinical decision support system market is rising with rule based expert system, funding from societies for improving point of care, and increasing primary healthcare support across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market. The global clinical decision support system market was valued over US$ 523.8 Mn in 2016 and is projected to witness cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 11% from 2017 to 2025 to surpass the value of US$ 1,318.4 Mn by 2025. The global market is witnessing relatively higher growth owing to increasing digitization of medical practices, high healthcare IT budgets and rise in demand for chair time optimization in developed markets.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Clinical Decision Support System market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Clinical Decision Support System market.



Key Players of Global Clinical Decision Support System Market:



The companies like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., First Databank, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Cerner, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare etc. accounted for the major share in global clinical decision support system market in 2016. The Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., company has the higher share due to increasing adoption of IT in healthcare sector which is expected to drive clinical decision support system market in the forecast period. Other global players operating in the market include Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group), GE Healthcare, and Epic Systems Corporation Inc. Companies are adopting the strategy acquisition and collaboration with parallel companies to improve and strengthen its geographic presence in international market.



