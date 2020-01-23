Global Clinical Trials Management System Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.2% During the Forecast Period

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on Clinical Trials Management System Market (Type - Hardware, Software, and Services; Delivery Mode - Cloud-based, Web-Based, and On-premise; End User - Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, and Healthcare Providers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. The clinical trial management system brings control, efficiency, and quality data to every study. The system maintains and manages the planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones. The system also helps a business intelligence system and clinicians by providing a user-friendly structure.



The High-Efficiency Level of Information Offered By the Clinical Trial Management System Supporting the Advancement of the Clinical Trials Management System Market



Any new drug or medical device or the therapeutic product undergo clinical trial prior to the final launch in the market to ensure its efficiency and safety of those products. Clinical trials have been made a priority by many pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and clinical research organizations. This software system is mainly used to maintain a large chunk of informative data and renders data to a business intelligence system.



Clinical trial management system software such as the" Smart sheet "empowers pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations to track, manage, and report on clinical tests and trials. It securely shares, store, and access PHI while meeting HIPAA's regulatory requirements.



Snappii offers many mobile apps for the Pharma-Bio Industry as a convenient and easy-to-use mobile solution that will save time and avoid unnecessary procedures, make it easy to share pharmacy information among pharmacists, eliminate mistakes caused by the human factor, enable rapid and accurate data collection.



Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Upcoming Years



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type, delivery mode, and end-user. Based on the type, the sub-markets include hardware, software, and services. On the basis of delivery mode, the sub-markets include cloud-based, web-based, and on-premise. On the basis of the end-user, the sub-markets include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, and healthcare providers.



Among the end-user segment, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment are expected to hold the largest share due to the increasing adoption of clinical trial management system software during drug trials by pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical companies. Software such as "EDGE" developed by the Clinical Informatics Research Unit provides users with faster access to real-time data and complete study oversight from start to finish.



North America Holds the Largest Share in the Global Clinical Trial Management System



The factors such as the rising number of on-going clinical trials, the presence of leading players from both demand and supply sides, and the government funding for clinical research are contributing to the growth of the market in this region. Clinical studies are sponsored by pharmaceutical companies, academic medical centers, voluntary groups, and other organizations, in addition to Federal agencies such as the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Doctors, other health care providers, and other individuals also sponsor clinical research. Various Federal agencies including the Office of Human subjects Research protection and FDA have been authorized to determine whether sponsors of certain clinical studies are adequately protecting research participants.



Competitive analysis



The key players featured in the report are Medidata Solutions, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, BioClinica Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., MedNet Solutions, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Bio-Optronics, Inc., and Integrated Clinical Solutions, Inc.



In December 2019, Medidata and a Dassault Systemes company announced three new social impact initiatives within its expanding corporate social responsibility program. Medidata employee volunteers participate in cross-functional teams to support non-profit partners with programs that expand patient access to treatment and the efforts include



The Castleman Disease Collaborative Network and the Castleman Disease Center for Excellence at the University of Pennsylvania - working to optimize organizational synergies, digital communications, and data utilization to accelerate the discovery of treatments.



Cures Within Reach - creating a more user-friendly experience on their CureAcceleratorTM platform, which connects researchers, funders, and industry and patient groups, to help expand the number of users and reach into the developing world.



The Lazarex Cancer Foundation - creating a data-driven analysis of key cancer centers across the United States to support the expanded Foundation IMPACT program, which helps increase patient diversity in clinical trials and provides assistance for out-of-pocket costs.



