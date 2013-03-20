Global Cloud-Based Customer Management Services Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Cloud-based Customer Management Services market to grow at a CAGR of 12.66 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for cloud services. The Global Cloud-based Customer Management Services market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for public cloud services among SMEs. However, the issues relating to the security of cloud services could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Cloud-based Customer Management Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Cloud-based Customer Management Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., and Salesforce.com Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Amazon.com Inc., Amdocs Ltd., Astute Solutions Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corp., NetSuite Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., SAP AG, and Sword Ciboodle Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?<



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/101504/global-cloud-based-customer-management-services-market-2012-2016.html