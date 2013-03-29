Global Cloud-Based Gaming Market 2012-2016 Latest Market Study Published

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Cloud-based Gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 15.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing audience for social media games and mobile games. The Global Cloud-based Gaming market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of next-generation technologies. However, the requirement of high broadband speed could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Cloud-based Gaming Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cloud-based Gaming market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include OnLive Inc., Gaikai Inc., G-cluster Global Corp., and BetStone Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are: OTOY Inc., Playcast Media Systems Ltd., Agawi, Spoon.net, Ubitus Inc., and Happy Cloud Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



