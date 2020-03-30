Global Cloud Based Security Services Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Azure Infrastructure Solutions, Barracuda Networks, Blue Coat Systems

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Cloud-based security solutions provide a new approach to detecting and mitigating security threats. Agencies deploy a third-party cloud platform in front of their private infrastructure and inline between remote users and their websites and applications. The cloud security provider can examine network traffic for known attack patterns and pass only legitimate traffic through to the application. This allows the solution to stop attacks in the cloud before they reach the target agency's data center or applications.



Small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are driving growth as they are becoming increasingly aware of security threats. They are also seeing that cloud deployments provide opportunities to reduce costs, especially for powering and cooling hardware-based security equipment and data center floor space.



In 2018, the global Cloud Based Security Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Azure Infrastructure Solutions

- Barracuda Networks

- Blue Coat Systems

- CA Inc.

- Cisco Systems

- Covisint



Segment by Type:

- Internal IT Security Breaches

- External Security Breaches



Segment by Application:

- Identity Access Management (IAM) System

- Secure Web Gateway

- Secure E-mail Gateway

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Cloud Based Security Services Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Cloud Based Security Services Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Cloud Based Security Services Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Cloud Based Security Services Market Forecast

4.5.1. Cloud Based Security Services Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Cloud Based Security Services Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Cloud Based Security Services Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Cloud Based Security Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Cloud Based Security Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Cloud Based Security Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Cloud Based Security Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Cloud Based Security Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Cloud Based Security Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Cloud Based Security Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Cloud Based Security Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Cloud Based Security Services Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



