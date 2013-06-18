Global Cloud-Based VDI Market 2012-2016: Industry Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Global Cloud-based VDI market to grow at a CAGR of 30.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need to reduce desktop infrastructure costs. The Global Cloud-based VDI market has also been witnessing the increasing use of handheld devices. However, the need for high initial capital investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=154066&type=S



Global Cloud-based VDI market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA, and APAC; it also covers the Global Cloud-based VDI market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Citrix Systems Inc., Desktone Inc., MokaFive Inc., and VMware Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are SecureOnlineDesktop, RedHat Inc., WorldDesk Ltd., SCC, and Netelligent Corp.



View Full report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-cloud-based-vdi-market-2012-2016-report.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Visit@ http://marketresearchsurvey.wordpress.com/

Visit@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/