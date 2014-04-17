Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cloud Computing: Infrastructure, Platforms, and Services 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering

Cloud is an enabler of business process change as it facilitates enterprise to realize key benefits including expenditure reduction (CapEx and OpEx), service development and delivery efficiencies, and greater flexibility to meet evolving business needs. Cloud technologies and solutions are also becoming more important to telecommunications service providers as they begin to implement virtualization of network functions.



Global Cloud Computing: Infrastructure, Platforms, and Services 2014 – 2019 evaluates the global and regional markets for Cloud Services including IaaS, PaaS, and PaaS by solution type (Private and Public).



The report provides analysis of specific challenges and opportunities from both the customer and the Cloud Services Provider (CSP) perspective. It evaluates the general Cloud service market as well as specific market opportunities within the Healthcare, Energy, Insurance, Entertainment, and Financial Services sectors.



The report also evaluates the emerging growth drivers for Cloud services including Wearable Technologies. It also includes specific recommendations for CSPs and their customers.



Target Audience:



Telecom service providers



API management companies



SDN and virtualization vendors



Telecom managed service providers



Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers



Cloud infrastructure and service providers



SMB and enterprise companies of all types



Report Benefits:



Identify future Cloud applications



Identify opportunities for wearable tech



Understand potential pitfalls for outsourcing



Identify top infrastructure and software vendors



Learn from sector-specific Cloud services analysis



Identify barriers and challenges to Cloud adoption



Understand the impact of Inter-Cloud Interoperability



Identify critical aspects to deal with Cloud service vendors



Understand the future of H/W and S/W relationship and value



Understand business issues relative to hardware and software



Learn important points to negotiate Service Level Agreements (SLA)



Recommendations for enterprise companies as well as Cloud Service Providers



Forecasts for Cloud infrastructure, platform, and services by value, market share, and growth



Forecasts by Service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), Cloud Type (Public and Private), and Region 2014 - 2019



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152868/global-cloud-computing-infrastructure-platforms-and-services-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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