Reportstack

Global Cloud Computing: Infrastructure, Platforms, and Services 2014 - 2019

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cloud Computing: Infrastructure, Platforms, and Services 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering
Cloud is an enabler of business process change as it facilitates enterprise to realize key benefits including expenditure reduction (CapEx and OpEx), service development and delivery efficiencies, and greater flexibility to meet evolving business needs. Cloud technologies and solutions are also becoming more important to telecommunications service providers as they begin to implement virtualization of network functions.

Global Cloud Computing: Infrastructure, Platforms, and Services 2014 – 2019 evaluates the global and regional markets for Cloud Services including IaaS, PaaS, and PaaS by solution type (Private and Public).

The report provides analysis of specific challenges and opportunities from both the customer and the Cloud Services Provider (CSP) perspective. It evaluates the general Cloud service market as well as specific market opportunities within the Healthcare, Energy, Insurance, Entertainment, and Financial Services sectors.

The report also evaluates the emerging growth drivers for Cloud services including Wearable Technologies. It also includes specific recommendations for CSPs and their customers.

Target Audience:

Telecom service providers

API management companies

SDN and virtualization vendors

Telecom managed service providers

Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers

Cloud infrastructure and service providers

SMB and enterprise companies of all types

Report Benefits:

Identify future Cloud applications

Identify opportunities for wearable tech

Understand potential pitfalls for outsourcing

Identify top infrastructure and software vendors

Learn from sector-specific Cloud services analysis

Identify barriers and challenges to Cloud adoption

Understand the impact of Inter-Cloud Interoperability

Identify critical aspects to deal with Cloud service vendors

Understand the future of H/W and S/W relationship and value

Understand business issues relative to hardware and software

Learn important points to negotiate Service Level Agreements (SLA)

Recommendations for enterprise companies as well as Cloud Service Providers

Forecasts for Cloud infrastructure, platform, and services by value, market share, and growth

Forecasts by Service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), Cloud Type (Public and Private), and Region 2014 - 2019

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152868/global-cloud-computing-infrastructure-platforms-and-services-2014-2019.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###

Source: Reportstack
Posted Thursday, April 17, 2014 at 10:08 AM CDT - Permalink

 