Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cloud Computing: Infrastructure, Platforms, and Services 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering
Cloud is an enabler of business process change as it facilitates enterprise to realize key benefits including expenditure reduction (CapEx and OpEx), service development and delivery efficiencies, and greater flexibility to meet evolving business needs. Cloud technologies and solutions are also becoming more important to telecommunications service providers as they begin to implement virtualization of network functions.
Global Cloud Computing: Infrastructure, Platforms, and Services 2014 – 2019 evaluates the global and regional markets for Cloud Services including IaaS, PaaS, and PaaS by solution type (Private and Public).
The report provides analysis of specific challenges and opportunities from both the customer and the Cloud Services Provider (CSP) perspective. It evaluates the general Cloud service market as well as specific market opportunities within the Healthcare, Energy, Insurance, Entertainment, and Financial Services sectors.
The report also evaluates the emerging growth drivers for Cloud services including Wearable Technologies. It also includes specific recommendations for CSPs and their customers.
Target Audience:
Telecom service providers
API management companies
SDN and virtualization vendors
Telecom managed service providers
Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers
Cloud infrastructure and service providers
SMB and enterprise companies of all types
Report Benefits:
Identify future Cloud applications
Identify opportunities for wearable tech
Understand potential pitfalls for outsourcing
Identify top infrastructure and software vendors
Learn from sector-specific Cloud services analysis
Identify barriers and challenges to Cloud adoption
Understand the impact of Inter-Cloud Interoperability
Identify critical aspects to deal with Cloud service vendors
Understand the future of H/W and S/W relationship and value
Understand business issues relative to hardware and software
Learn important points to negotiate Service Level Agreements (SLA)
Recommendations for enterprise companies as well as Cloud Service Providers
Forecasts for Cloud infrastructure, platform, and services by value, market share, and growth
Forecasts by Service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), Cloud Type (Public and Private), and Region 2014 - 2019
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152868/global-cloud-computing-infrastructure-platforms-and-services-2014-2019.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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