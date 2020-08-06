Global Cloud Computing Market Technology Advancement & Forecast Analysis Report 2020-2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- Global Cloud Computing Market was valued at USD 275.22 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 625.45 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 18.8%.



The report on Cloud Computing market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the market range from the year 2020 to 2027. The report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market's insights easily. There are six sections of the Cloud Computing market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the Cloud Computing market.



Cloud computing technology is the practice of network sharing of remote servers that are hosted on internet to store, process, and data management rather than on personal computer or local server. Use of cloud computing technology gives cost benefits and makes applications accessible to all type devices in the network at any time and any location.



Market Drivers



Increase in digitization and penetration of internet and medical devices is expected to boost the global cloud computing market growth. Furthermore, continuous developments of next generation industrial solutions and rise in adoption of edge computing, 5G technology, Internet of Things (IOT), Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence will have the positive impact on global cloud computing market growth. Increase in innovation in cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of global cloud computing market growth.

However, data privacy and security concern is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global cloud computing market.



Market Segmentation

Global Cloud Computing Market is segmented into services such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS), by deployment type such as Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and, Hybrid Cloud Community Cloud. Further, Global Cloud Computing Market is segmented into enterprise size such as Small and Medium Size Enterprise, and Large Enterprise.



Also, Global Cloud Computing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as AWS, Salesforce, Rackspace, VMware, SPA, Alibaba, Oracle, Google, and Microsoft Corporation.



Regional Description



Global Cloud Computing Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the global Cloud Computing Market. The recent market trends and preferences dominating each region have a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the recent trends and preferences prevailing in a region to provide the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.



