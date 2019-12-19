Global Cloud Gaming Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the "Cloud Gaming Market(Device - PC, Smartphones, Tablets, and Gaming Consoles; Type - File Streaming, and Video Streaming): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global cloud gaming market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13494



According to the IGR research analysts, the increasing popularity of cloud gaming in the various multiplayer games along with the rising preference for multiplayer gaming as it allows gamers to connect with sizeable online gamer population is anticipated to propel the growth of the market within the projected years. Cloud-based services do all the processing at another physical location, potentially hundreds of miles away, and there is no need for on-board gaming capabilities, virtually any internet-enabled device will do.



Cloud Gaming Becoming the New Normal in Coming Years



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud gaming market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It gives the market segmentation by the device (PC, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles), by type (File streaming and video streaming) and by region. In November 2019, Google launched its Stadia cloud service that lets people play console-quality video games on a web browser or smartphone.



Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/13494



North America is Anticipated to Hold a Leading Share in the Global Cloud Gaming Market



On the basis of region, the global cloud gaming market is bifurcated into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest revenue share for the global cloud gaming market in 2018 owing to the high penetration of smart devices and the availability of high-speed internet. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the cloud gaming market within the forecast period on an account of the region is estimated to be the hub for many pilot projects of gaming companies. For example, Tencent launched a website for the cloud gaming platform called "Start" in March 2019 and invited people in Guangdong and Shanghai, China, to sign up for the test.



Cloud Gaming Market: Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Utomik B.V., Numecent Holdings Ltd., Nvidia Corporation, Parsec Cloud Inc., Snoost, LiquidSky Software Inc., RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex), Ubitus Inc., Paperspace, and Sony. Microsoft and Sony will explore the joint development of future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure to support their respective game and content-streaming services.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-cloud-gaming-market



Report Highlights



The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the cloud gaming market.



Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of cloud gaming.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.