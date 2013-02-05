Global Cloud Middleware Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Cloud Middleware Market Strategies, Market Shares, and Market Forecasts, 2011-2017. IBM middleware has set the standard for cloud architecture. IBM SOA services oriented architecture is the base for enterprise cloud initiatives leveraging middleware to implement the cloud.



The 2011 study has 928 pages and 274 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as globally integrated enterprises worldwide move to implement more cost efficient IT systems. Transaction process and Internet workload computer processing delivery modalities depend on the efficiencies of scale achievable using cloud computing.



Vendors are building out localized distribution networks that support a cloud computing systems in a local environment, leveraging cloud middleware, providing remote control of systems and implementation of self-provisioned architecture. SOA, services oriented architecture becomes a core capability of cloud middleware, permitting rapid response to changing market conditions.



The market for cloud computing middleware software is dominated by IBM which has managed to develop a dominant presence in cloud computing middleware. The IBM Websphere SOA, services oriented architecture is a defacto industry standard for cloud computing.



While cloud computing markets overall are intensely competitive, middleware markets have been captured by IBM. Cloud computing is characterized by rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and frequent new product and service installations. Competition for cloud services is increasing.



Existing competitors and new market entrants dominate the market for cloud computing. Cloud computing middleware software companies compete primarily on the basis of performance and robust feature sets.



Hybrid computing challenges relate to achieving breakthroughs that reduce costs of IT infrastructure. Next generation application server solutions implement new technologies. These challenge traditional architectural approaches, and depend on virtualization of the large enterprise servers.



IBM zEnterprise solution implementation of zOS, zVM, and zBX represent breakthrough technologies for Cloud middleware line of business (LoB) application server development and test markets. The IBM zEnterprise solution represents a quantum improvement in data center computing. Companies that have adopted virtualized systems have achieved significant competitive advantage. The server that automates services in the cloud is a technological breakthrough, depending on cloud middleware to achieve integration.



The systems leverage virtualized technology that has been around for 50 years, is fully vetted. Cloud middleware adds a new dimension to the virtualized hardware, creating low cost systems implementations ready for prime time. Now that the virtual systems cost structures are more approachable, due to economies of scale, there are many more uses for cloud middleware than has been true in the past.

