Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cloud Security Software Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Cloud Security Software market to grow at a CAGR of 49.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing usage of cloud services for critical data storage. The Global Cloud Security Software market has also been witnessing an increasing number of partnerships between cloud service providers and security solution providers. However, the availability of open source security software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Cloud Security Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cloud Security Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include CA Technologies Inc., McAfee Inc./Intel Corp., Symantec Corp., Symplified Inc., and Trend Micro Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Awareness Technologies Inc., CipherCloud Inc., CloudPassage Inc., Commtouch Software Ltd., CREDANT Technologies Inc., Dome9 Security Ltd., HyTrust Inc., IBM Corp., Novell Inc., Okta Inc., Panda Security S.L., ProofPoint Inc., SafeNet Inc., SecureAuth Corp., ThreatMetrix Inc., Vyatta Inc., WhiteHat Security Inc., and Zscaler Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



CA Technologies Inc., McAfee Inc./Intel Corp., Symantec Corp., Symplified Inc., and Trend Micro Inc.; Awareness Technologies Inc., CipherCloud Inc., CloudPassage Inc., Commtouch Software Ltd., CREDANT Technologies Inc., Dome9 Security Ltd., HyTrust Inc., IBM Corp., Novell Inc., Okta Inc., Panda Security S.L., ProofPoint Inc., SafeNet Inc., SecureAuth Corp., ThreatMetrix Inc., Vyatta Inc., WhiteHat Security Inc., and Zscaler Inc.



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