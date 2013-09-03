Global Cloud Server Market 2012-2016: Worldwide Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Global Cloud Server Market 2012-2016



Global Cloud Server market to grow at a CAGR of 16.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for faster enterprise application provisioning. The Global Cloud Server market has also been witnessing the incorporation of disaster recovery and cost reduction measures. However, increasing adoption of virtualized servers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Cloud Server Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cloud Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bull Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and NEC Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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