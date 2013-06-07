Global Cloud Software Services Industry 2012-2016 : Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Global Cloud Software Services market to grow at a CAGR of 24.02 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for cloud services. The Global Cloud Software Services market has also been witnessing the emergence of customized cloud services. However, issues relating to the security of cloud services could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Cloud Software Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Cloud Software Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and SalesForce.com Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Amdocs Ltd., Astute Solutions Inc., BMC, CA Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., NetSuite Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Quest, SAP AG, Skytap Inc., Sword Ciboodle Ltd., and Symantec.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



