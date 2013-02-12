Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Cloud Storage Gateway market to grow at a CAGR of 84.64 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the better measures for data recovery. The Global Cloud Storage Gateway market has also been witnessing the growth in archiving on the public cloud storages. However, the increasing number of end-user locations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cloud Storage Gateway market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are CTERA Networks Ltd., Emulex Corp., Nirvanix Inc., and Riverbed Technology Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Amazon Web Services LLC., TwinStrata Inc., StorSimple Inc., Panzura Inc., Carbonite Inc., Evault Inc., and Persistent Systems Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the Data Center series includes reports on SaaS, Cloud Computing, Data Center Infrastructure and Data Center Colocation.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/95041/global-cloud-storage-gateway-market-2012-2016.html