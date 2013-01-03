Global Cloud Virtualization Software Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Cloud Virtualization Software market to grow at a CAGR of 14.98 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to develop platform-independent computing solutions. The Global Cloud Virtualization Software market has also been witnessing an increasing focus on green cloud computing. However, increasing security concerns regarding cloud computing could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Cloud Virtualization Software Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cloud Virtualization Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and VMware Inc. The other vendors mentioned in the report are Red Hat Inc., Oracle Corp., Amazon, and Parallels.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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Research portfolio in the Data Center series includes reports on SaaS, Cloud Services, Cloud Software, Data Center Infrastructure and Data Center Colocation



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