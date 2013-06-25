Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global CMOS Camera Lens Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global CMOS Camera Lens market to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for CMOS camera lens from mobile phone manufacturers. The Global CMOS Camera Lens market has also been witnessing an increased preference for smartphones. However, the lack of awareness on the advancement in technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global CMOS Camera Lens market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global CMOS Camera Lens market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Asia Optical Co. Inc., Genius Electronic Optical Co. Ltd., Kantatsu Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Opto Inc., and Largan Precision Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Asia Optical Co. Inc., Genius Electronic Optical Co. Ltd., Kantatsu Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Opto Inc., and Largan Precision Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/107829/global-cmos-camera-lens-market-2012-2016.html