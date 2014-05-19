Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global CMOS Image Sensor Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About CMOS Image Sensors

Image sensors are devices used for the conversion of an image into an electronic signal. Image sensing technology is used in cameras, camcorders, and all types of imaging devices. Before the digital era, analog image sensors functioned with video camera tubes. These tubes have been replaced by digital technologies such as CCD and CMOS image sensors. A CMOS image sensor operates on two technologies:

FSI technology

BSI technology

In FSI technology, the image sensor captures light on the front side of the chip; the incoming light passes through a micro-lens, a color filter and wiring before it strikes photodiodes. The metal wiring of the transistors in the pixel reflects some of the light, which results in reducing the amount of light captured and lowering light sensitivity.

In BSI technology, the image sensor captures light on the back side of the chip, so there is no reflection from the metal wiring of the transistors in the pixel. As a result, a BSI image sensor collects more light than an FSI image sensor and thus provides better sensitivity.

Analysts forecast the Global CMOS Image Sensor market will grow at a CAGR of 10.84 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global CMOS Image Sensor market can be divided into five segments based on application into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Mobile Handset, and Others.

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and EMEA regions and the Americas; it also covers the Global CMOS Image Sensor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Key Vendors

Canon Inc.

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors



Aptina Imaging Corp.

EM Microelectronic-Marin SA

Melexis NV

Nikon Corp.

ON Semiconductor

SiliconFile Technologies Inc.

SK Hynix Inc.

STMicroelectronivs NV



Key Market Driver

Growing Demand for Camera-enabled Mobile Phones.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Cyclical Nature of Semiconductor Industry.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Introduction of BSI CMOS Image Sensors.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Canon Inc., OmniVision Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Aptina Imaging Corp., EM Microelectronic-Marin SA, Melexis NV, Nikon Corp., ON Semiconductor, SiliconFile Technologies Inc., SK Hynix Inc., STMicroelectronivs NV



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United States

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