Global CMP Slurry Market Predicted to Reach US$ 3,117 Mn by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.57%

The global CMP Slurry market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2,128 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3,117 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.



China CMP Slurry market size was US$ 269 million in 2021, while the South Korea and China Taiwan CMP Slurry were US$ 386 million and US$ 426 million, severally. The proportion of the China was 14% in 2021, while South Korea and China Taiwan are 20% and 22% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 19.7% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period.



The global key manufacturers of CMP Slurry include CMC Materials, Showa Denko, FUJIMI INCORPORATED, DuPont, Merck (Versum Materials), Fujifilm, AGC, KC Tech, and JSR Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top six players hold a share over 70% in terms of revenue.



In terms of production side, this report researches the CMP Slurry production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.



In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of CMP Slurry by region (region level and country level), by company, by Product and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.



The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global CMP Slurry market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global CMP Slurry market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report. The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global CMP Slurry market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.



