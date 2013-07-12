Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global CMTS and QAM Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global CMTS/QAM market to grow at a CAGR of 12.80 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of converged cable access platform. The Global CMTS/QAM market has also been witnessing an increased adoption of CMTS and QAM in the APAC region. However, the decreasing average selling price of CMTS and QAM equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global CMTS/QAM Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global CMTS/QAM Market in the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Arris Group Inc., Casa Systems Inc., Cisco System Inc., and Motorola Broadband GmbH.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are ADC Telecommunications Inc., Big Band Network Inc., Harmonic Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and Terayon Communications Systems Inc.

