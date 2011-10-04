Global CNS Drug Market: Strategic Assessments of Leading Suppliers - Latest Market Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global CNS Drug Market: Strategic Assessments of Leading Suppliers market report to its offering



This report provides industry executives with strategically significant competitor information and analysis of the leading players in the CNS Drug Market.



The report provides a worldwide strategic overview of the pharmaceutical market, including:



- Sales forecast for major product segments: ethical, OTC, generics.

- Sales forecast for major drug categories.

- Sales forecasts by geographical region: North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America.



In addition, the report reviews major regulatory, technological, economic, demographic, and social trends with potentially significant impact on the market during the next five years, including discussion of such key issues as pricing, industry consolidation, market globalization, growing R&D cost, generics, as well as advances in genomics, proteomics, drug screening, tissue engineering, bioinformatics, and other technologies.



The companies analyzed in this report include Abbott, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi-Aventis and Wyeth.



The report's major objectives include:



To establish a comprehensive, factual, annually updated and cost-effective information based on performance, capabilities, goals and strategies of the leading players in the CNS drug market.



To help current suppliers realistically assess their financial, technological and marketing capabilities vis-à-vis the leading competitors.



To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisition and joint venture candidates.



To complement organizations' internal competitor information gathering efforts with strategic analysis, data interpretation and insight.



View the table of contents of this market research report at http://www.reportstack.com/product/48564/global-cns-drug-market-strategic-assessments-of-leading-suppliers.html