Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Coal-fired Power Generation Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Coal-fired power generation is the technique of generating electricity through combustion of coal. This is one of the oldest techniques of generating electricity. The large untapped coal reserve is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the Global Coal-fired Power Generation market. Increasing demand for electricity from various end-users has pushed the production of coal for the generation of generate electricity to meet the demand-supply gap. The past decade has seen an unprecedented rise in demand for coal-fired power generation and this is expected to increase further over the next few years.



Analysts forecast the Global Coal-fired Power Generation market will grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

The Global Coal-fired Power Generation market can be segmented by end-user into Industrial, Commercial, and Residential.



Global Coal-fired Power Generation Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Coal-fired Power Generation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA



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Key Vendors

- China Datang Corp.

- China Huaneng Group Corp.

- Korea Electric Power Corp.

- Shenhua Group Corp. Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

- American Electric Power Co. Inc.

- Dominion Energy Solutions Inc.

- Duke Energy Corp.

- E.ON SE

- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

- Georgia Power Co.

- Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd.

- NTPC Ltd.

- RWE AG

- Shikoku Electric Power Company Inc.

- STEAG GmbH

- Tenaga Nasional Bhd



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Key Market Driver

- Increasing Demand for Electricity.



Key Market Challenge

- Stringent Environmental Regulations.



Key Market Trend

- Increasing Focus on Clean Coal Technologies.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?