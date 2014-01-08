Global Coal Fired Power Generation Market for Residential and Commercial Applications, 2013 - 2019: Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- The coal fired power generation market report by Transparency Market Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global coal fired power industry. The report segments the market on the basis of technology, region and application and also provides the forecasts and estimates for each segment. The report also analyses the demand and supply characteristics of the market by providing a detailed forecast and analysis of installed capacities for the period 2011 to 2019.



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Based on technology, the market can be segmented into pulverized coal systems, cyclone furnaces and others such as fluidized bed and coal gasification. Due to easy availability of coal in various grades and forms, pulverized coal systems were the largest segment and are expected to maintain the highest share of installed capacity in 2019. Fluidized bed systems are growing in popularity due to their versatility of operation and lower emissions and are expected to be the fastest growing segment in the next few years.



Commercial applications such as heavy industries, hospitals, restaurants, malls, street lighting, utilities such as water, railways, etc. require large amounts of electricity and these applications are dependent on a continuous supply of electricity. This can be achieved using coal power generation as opposed to renewable sources that are not available on a continuous basis. The commercial applications segment is thus the largest segment in coal fired power generation and accounted for the largest part of the market share in 2012. This share is expected to increase over the next few years as the need for clean energy and easy availability of renewable power systems in solar and wind energy are available for residential applications.



Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major geographic areas covered in this report. Each geographical region has been segmented further on the basis of the technology and application, and installed capacity forecasts and estimates for each segment have been provided for the period 2011 to 2019.



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The report also provides a thorough analysis of market share and revenue of companies such as China Huaneng Group, China Datang Corporation, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and Shenhua Group Corporation Limited. The report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the coal fired power generation industry with the help of Porter’s five force analysis. The analysis also helps to understand the degree of competition in the market. The report also analyses the value chain and the various drivers and restraints of the coal fired power generation market.



Coal Fired Power Generation Market: Technology Analysis:-

-Pulverized coal systems

-Cyclone furnaces

-Others (Including fluidized bed combustion, coal gasification)



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