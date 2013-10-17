Global Coal Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018: At Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Coal plays an important role in power generation all over the world and is one of the main power sources for generation of electricity today and it is expected to remain so for the next 30 years. Demand for coking coal in iron and steel production as well as consumption of steam coal is set to increase in the coming years.



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Due to the increasing demand of coal, many countries are importing coal from other countries to satisfy their energy requirements thus giving a boost to the overall coal industry.

Coal Market Segmentation



Segmentation of coal market is based on type and applications as follows:



Segmentation based on type



- Lignite

- Subbituminous

- Bituminous

- Anthracite



Segmentation based on application



- Surface Mining

- Industrial Applications



This research report analyzes the coal industry based on different market segments and major regions. It is a complete study of current market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and market projections for the coming years. This report includes an analysis of current technological developments, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of top industry players along with a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants.



The major regions analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The major players in coal market are Alpha Natural Resources Inc., Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal, BHP Billiton, Coal India Limited, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, CONSOL Energy, ConocoPhillips, Patriot Coal Corporation, Peabody Energy Corporation, Rio Tinto, Sasol Limited, TECO Energy Inc., Teck Resources Limited, UK Coal Plc, Xstrata Plc, Western Coal Corporation, Siberian Coal Energy Company, Macarthur Coal Limited, Foundation Coal Corporation, and others.



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