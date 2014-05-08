Global Coal Mining Market - Industry Research Report, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Coal Mining Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Coal is a global resource, its demand and price fluctuates frequently. In upcoming years the demand of coking coal will increase because of the requirement of developing countries for production of steel. The aim of coal mining is to extract coal from the ground. Mining of different types of coal takes place either underground or in surface pits. Most of the coal mines consist of bituminous, anthracite or lignite type of coal.



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The developing countries have more demand for metallurgical coal for steel production. Further, the demand of electricity is expected to expand which will offer some relief to the coal mining operators. The opportunities for coal mining industries will be the emerging industries which demand high quantity of metallurgical coal may be at higher rates in order to meet steel requirements. Furthermore the demand for electricity is rising which will offer relief to the operators of coal mining industry. There is expectation of decrement in coal prices due to slow economic growth of the global market, slower growth in developing economies will harm demand for metallurgical coal and prices will decline. The mining industry of coal has seen decrement in past few years mainly because of electricity generation through natural gas, nuclear energy, etc. which has ultimately increased competition for industry. Also natural gas may reduce the demand for coal as there are other sources to generate electricity which is rising globally.



The thermal coal and metallurgical coal is obtained from underground mines and surface mines. The markets largely covered under the coal mining industry are North America (U.S., Canada), Asia Pacific (India, China, Indonesia, Australia). The Asia-pacific region is having one of the largest coal reserves which are followed by Europe and North America. China has contributed more than 65% of total regional coal production making it largest coal producer in the world. The application of mining industry can be seen in residential, industrial and commercial area also power generation and transportation. The basic methods for mining are surface mining and deep underground mining and the technologies being used in mining of coal are horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing.



Some of the key players of the market include Arch Coal Inc., Alpha natural resources, Peabody energy corporation, CONSOL Energy Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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