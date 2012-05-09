"Global Coal Mining" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Coal Mining" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Firms in this industry mine bituminous coal, anthracite (both of which are types of black coal) and lignite (brown coal). The mining may be undertaken in a number of ways, including underground mining (using bord-and-pillar or longwall methods), strip mining, culm bank (coal refuse pile) mining and other surface mining. Firms in the industry may also develop coal mine sites and prepare the coal for sale by washing, screening and sizing it.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Coal India Limited, BHP Billiton Limited, Peabody Energy Corporation, Rio Tinto Group, ShenHua Group Corporation Limited, Xstrata Plc
