Global Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market 2019-2026 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Sasol Ltd., TransGas Development Systems, LLC

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Increasing dependency on natural gas and crude oil for the production of transportation fuels along with stagnant or slowly declining reserves as per the current industry scenario is the key factor responsible for the CTL technology implementation. Rise in the costs of crude oil or natural gas processing is further projected to drive demand for CTL process.



The global coal to liquid market size was valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2017. The CTL market is projected to expand further at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.



Several CTL projects will be commercialized in near future with anticipation of incentive for prolonged efforts to convert coal to low-sulfur, ash-free transportation fuels and eventually gaseous fuels for domestic use. Technological advancements coupled with sustained growth of the liquid fuels demand for transportation are the key factors driving the global Coal To Liquid Market. In the current industry scenario, there are twenty active CTL facilities across the globe. With a rise in gas prices, substitution of natural gas from dry coal, to be used in natural gas-fired power generation facilities, seems to be significantly economical.



Technologically advanced fuel cell and combined cycle power generation operations will also require the conversion of coal to clean gaseous or liquid fuels. Liquid products derived from syngas are projected to capture higher market share in the coming years. Easy availability of advanced and process-specific catalyst has enabled the production of higher hydrocarbons and oxygenates including methanol. Synthesis gas derived fuel products are expected to gain higher importance in near future. These products are useful for commodity chemicals and also find application as transportation fuels.



Segment by Key players:

- China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.

- Sasol Ltd.

- TransGas Development Systems, LLC

- Altona Energy PLC

-

Segment by Type:

- Diesel

- Gasoline

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Cooking Fuel

- Transportation Fuel

- Other Applications



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



