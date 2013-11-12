Global Coal to Liquid Fuel (CTL) Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Coal can be converted into liquid fuel by the process of coal liquefaction. There are two methods used (direct and indirect liquefaction) for obtaining liquid fuels from coal. The major objective of coal liquefaction is to produce synthetic oil to supplement the natural sources of petroleum. Liquid fuel made from coal is cleaner and cheaper than existing synthetic fuels. Large quantities of coal reserves and good technological knowhow related to this market and process are boosting the growth of this market. In addition to these factors, stringent regulations related to emissions followed by many countries, and high oil prices and demand are enhancing the market for coal made fuel. The initial investment and the operational cost related to coal liquefaction is very high which is hindering the growth of this market.



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China, USA, Australia, India, South Africa, and Russia are the major coal producing countries. The market for coal to liquid fuel is expected to increase due to the growth in the transportation sector in developing countries such as China and India and also due to the strict regulations imposed by several governments in both developed and developing regions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing petroleum as a fuel.



Coal to liquid fuel can be obtained by using two methods -direct and indirect liquefaction. Fuels produced from coal are at presently used primarily in the transportation sector but have great potential to be used as cooking fuel. Dimethyl ether (DME) which is derived from coal holds great promise to be used as domestic fuel in place of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as it is non-toxic and non-carcinogenic to handle and generates less hydrocarbon and carbon monoxide than LPG. Some of the major companies which deal in liquid fuel derived from coal include Sasol, Shenhua, Bumi plc, Linc Energy, Monash Energy, and DKRW Energy.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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