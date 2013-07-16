Global Coated Fabrics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Coated fabrics are those which have a synthetic coating of high performance materials like polyester, nylon, and PVC over the fibers to increase their existing quality. These fabrics are of various varieties depending on their composition and formulation and are easy and safe to use. They have a wide range of domestic as well as industrial applications.



The coated fabrics market has a massive growth potential based on a variety of household and industrial uses. The development in technology and growing industrialization are the drivers for the demand for coated fabrics. Such fabrics are used in major industrial sectors such as construction, sports, architecture, aviation, marine, furniture, textile, and automobile, delivering benefits such as water proofing, surface coating, bagging, and better aerodynamics.



Browse Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/coated-fabrics-market.html



The push for producing more useful and rigid coated fabrics has expanded the market with varieties of choices for buyers. The use of coated fabrics in household applications has increased the demand in comparison to the huge demand from industrial sectors. The number of applications is increasing at a considerable rate and the competition is expected to increase tremendously in the coming six years. This projects a thriving future of coated fabrics market six years down the line.



The U.S is the market pioneer in manufacturing coated fabrics followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific is the fastest upcoming market for coated fabrics. This is because of its rising demand and ample availability of resources. Globally, China and Europe have the highest share of the demand. In Asia-Pacific, China and India are the pioneers of the coated fabrics market. The rising industrial and infrastructure growth rate has resulted in China and India showing the highest demand.



Some of the market players in this industry are OMNOVA Solution Incorporated, Saint Gobain, Takata Corporation, Canadian General- Tower Limited, Spradling International Incorporated and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Upcoming Research Report @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure



Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Blog :

tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/