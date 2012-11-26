Global Cochlear Implant Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Cochlear Implants market to grow at a CAGR of 13.6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the re-entry of Advanced HiRes 90K Implant in the market. The Global Cochlear Implants market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of product launches and approvals. However, the low public awareness of hearing loss in developing countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Cochlear Implants Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cochlear Implants market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL GmbH, Neurelec SA, and Sonova Holding AG.



