Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Global Cochlear Implants market to grow at a CAGR of 14.77 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in product customization. The Global Cochlear Implants market has also been witnessing the increase in the number of product launches and approvals. However, the high cost of Cochlear Implant devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Cochlear Implants Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cochlear Implants market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key vendors dominating this space are Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL GmbH, Sonova Holding AG, and Neurelec SA.



Another vendor mentioned in the report is Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings

4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Market Size and Forecast by Volume

6.4 Five Forces Analysis

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7. Geographical Segmentation

8. Key Leading Countries

8.1 USA

8.2 Germany

8.3 Japan

9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

10.1 Drivers and their Impact



11. Market Challenges

12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Trends and their Impact

15. Vendor Landscape

15.1 Competitive Scenario

15.1.1 Key News

15.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

15.2 Key Vendors

15.3 Market Share Analysis 2013

16. Key Vendor Analysis

16.1 Cochlear Ltd.

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Key Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis

16.2 MED-EL GmbH

16.2.1 Business Overview

16.2.2 Key Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3 Sonova Holding AG

16.3.1 Business Overview

16.3.2 Business Segmentation

16.3.3 Key Information

16.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.4 Neurelec SA

16.4.1 Business Overview

16.4.2 Business Segmentation

16.4.3 Key Information

16.4.4 SWOT Analysis

17. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Cochlear Implants Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global Cochlear Implants Market 2013-2018 (Units)

Exhibit 4: Global Cochlear Implants Market Segmentation by Geographical Segmentation 2013

Exhibit 5: Global Cochlear Implants Market by Vendor Segmentation 2013

Exhibit 6: Business Segmentation of Sonova Holdings AG

Exhibit 7: Business Segmentation of Neurelec SA



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