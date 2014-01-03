MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Global Cochlear Implants market to grow at a CAGR of 14.77 percent over the period 2013-2018."
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Global Cochlear Implants market to grow at a CAGR of 14.77 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in product customization. The Global Cochlear Implants market has also been witnessing the increase in the number of product launches and approvals. However, the high cost of Cochlear Implant devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Global Cochlear Implants Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cochlear Implants market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
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Key vendors dominating this space are Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL GmbH, Sonova Holding AG, and Neurelec SA.
Another vendor mentioned in the report is Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. List of Abbreviations
3. Scope of the Report
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Product Offerings
4. Market Research Methodology
4.1 Market Research Process
4.2 Research Methodology
5. Introduction
6. Market Landscape
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Market Size and Forecast by Volume
6.4 Five Forces Analysis
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7. Geographical Segmentation
8. Key Leading Countries
8.1 USA
8.2 Germany
8.3 Japan
9. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
10.1 Drivers and their Impact
11. Market Challenges
12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Trends and their Impact
15. Vendor Landscape
15.1 Competitive Scenario
15.1.1 Key News
15.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
15.2 Key Vendors
15.3 Market Share Analysis 2013
16. Key Vendor Analysis
16.1 Cochlear Ltd.
16.1.1 Business Overview
16.1.2 Key Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis
16.2 MED-EL GmbH
16.2.1 Business Overview
16.2.2 Key Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3 Sonova Holding AG
16.3.1 Business Overview
16.3.2 Business Segmentation
16.3.3 Key Information
16.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.4 Neurelec SA
16.4.1 Business Overview
16.4.2 Business Segmentation
16.4.3 Key Information
16.4.4 SWOT Analysis
17. Other Reports in this Series
Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology
Exhibit 2: Global Cochlear Implants Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)
Exhibit 3: Global Cochlear Implants Market 2013-2018 (Units)
Exhibit 4: Global Cochlear Implants Market Segmentation by Geographical Segmentation 2013
Exhibit 5: Global Cochlear Implants Market by Vendor Segmentation 2013
Exhibit 6: Business Segmentation of Sonova Holdings AG
Exhibit 7: Business Segmentation of Neurelec SA
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