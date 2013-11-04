Global Cocoa Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Cocoa is the dried and fermented fatty bean of Theobroma cocoa, from which cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, oil, powder and cocoa solids are extracted. It is the basic ingredient of chocolate. There are three types of cocoa plants, namely criollo, forastero and trinitario. Forastero is the most widely used of the three and it produces the best quality cocoa. Cocoa products contain a high concentration of flavonoids which have beneficial cardiovascular effects.



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Growing demand for chocolate across the world is expected to drive the demand for cocoa as it is used in making a variety of chocolates and chocolate coatings. Dark chocolate, white chocolate, baking chocolate and sweet chocolate are amongst the most preferred varieties. Improved marketing strategies of cocoa and its byproducts have made it extensively popular and attractive for consumers. . Growing usage of chocolate and chocolate coatings in variety of food products is expected to drive the global cocoa market in the years to come. Increasing health concern towards high sugar content of chocolate and other cocoa containing confectionary is expected to limit the growth of this industry. Switzerland, Belgium, Ghana and the U.K. are among the largest producers of cocoa and its products. Globally, Asia Pacific, North America and Middle East share superiority in both production as well as consumption.



Some of the players in cocoa manufacturing include Wilbur Chocolate Company Inc., Petra Foods Limited, Dutch Cocoa B.V, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer Sdn. Bhd., Delfi Cocoa, MAJULAH Koko Tawau Sdn Bhd, Barry Callebaut AG, Belcolade NV, AH Cacao Real Chocolate, Blommer Chocolate Company, Ferrero S.P.A., Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate, Kraft Foods Inc., Dagoba Organic Chocolate, Organic Commodity Products Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, PT. Cacao Wangi Murni, ADM Schokinag GmbH & Co. KG, Transmar Commodity Group Ltd and World's Finest Chocolate Inc. among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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