Global Cocoa Market - Research Report and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Cocoa Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



The report titled ‘Cocoa Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019’ is a complete study of the global market for cocoa - a key ingredient in chocolates, cosmetics, and even liqueurs. While this ingredient has been used for several centuries now, new and innovative uses of cocoa have led an expansion of this market in the recent past. This report thus endeavors to offer a complete and accurate study of the current trends that prevail in this market. The report also offers an overview of the key factors that will propel growth over the forecast period, as well as those that will inhibit growth.



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Our team of seasoned analysts offers you a review of the macro and micro factors that are essential to the growth and profitability of players in this market. The report features an analysis of major recent developments in both the product and technology spheres within the cocoa market. We make effective use of Porter’s five force model analysis and offer our customers a detailed profile of leading industry players. By carrying out a meticulous, step-by-step analysis of the value chain, we help our clients identify potential opportunities that are yet to be fully tapped within the worldwide cocoa market.



Market overview



Cocoa is a fatty bean of Theobroma cocoa that is dried and fermented before being further processed to extract cocoa powder, cocoa butter, cocoa oil, cocoa liqueur and liquor, as well as other solids. Cocoa is best known for its use in chocolates. The three widely common cocoa plants are: forastero, trinitario, and criollo. The most sought-after cocoa plant type is the forastero variety as it produces the best cocoa quality. Cocoa products have been proven to contain a high flavonoids concentration that makes them beneficial to those with cardiovascular problems.



This market is expected to be largely driven by a growing demand for chocolate and chocolate coatings worldwide. It is found in milk chocolate, dark chocolate, sweet chocolate, drinking chocolate, as well as baking chocolate. These widespread uses of cocoa are expected to function as growth inducers in the market, whereas factors such as growing health concerns about the high sugar-content in cocoa-based products are expected to prove unfavorable to the growth of the cocoa market. Countries that are global leaders in cocoa products include: Ghana, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. From the global standpoint, the markets of the Middle East, North America, as well as Asia-Pacific are superior in both consumption as well as production of cocoa products.



More Reports On Food-Beverages Market: -http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/food-beverages-market-reports-4.html



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow



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