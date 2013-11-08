Global Coding and Marking Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Global Coding And Marking Market 2014 - 2018



Global Coding and Marking market to grow at a CAGR of 4.68 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for product identification and brand protection. The Global Coding and Marking market has also been witnessing the increasing competition between laser and TIJ techniques. However, the issues related to traceability of products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Coding and Marking 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Coding and Marking market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Domino Printing Sciences plc, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., Markem-Imaje S.A.S., and Videojet Technologies Inc.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Diagraph Corp., Iconotech, ID Technology LLC, InkJet Inc., Matthews Marking Systems, Paul Leibinger Inc., SATO America Inc., Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc., and Universal Labeling Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings

4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Package Coding

7.1 Global Coding and Marking Market by Package Coding 2013-2018

7.2 Global Coding and Marking Market by Primary Package Coding

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Coding and Marking Market by Secondary/Tertiary Package Coding

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8. Market Segmentation by Technology

8.1 Global Coding and Marking Market by Technology 2013-2018

8.2 Global Coding and Marking Market by CIJ

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Global Coding and Marking Market by Laser

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Global Coding and Marking Market by PALM

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Global Coding and Marking Market by TTO

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.6 Global Coding and Marking Market by PIJ

8.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.7 Global Coding and Marking Market by VIJ

8.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.8 Global Coding and Marking Market by TIJ

8.8.1 Market Size and Forecast



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