Global Coenzyme Q10 Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a naturally occurring vitamin-like substance present in plants, animals, and humans. It plays an important role in the production of cellular energy and in the basic functioning of cells. In the human body, it is found in the heart, liver, kidney, and pancreas. Coenzyme Q10 is industrially manufactured largely by yeast fermentation and on a smaller scale by bacterial fermentation. It is largely used in the treatment of heart conditions such as congestive heart failure and other diseases such as Huntington’s disease, breast cancer, and gum diseases among others. It is commonly used in tablets, supplements, and capsules.



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Cosmetics are a growing market in countries like China and India coupled with regions in Europe and North America. With the approval of CoQ10 in cosmetics it is finding an increasing array of applications in cosmetic sub-segments such as anti-ageing creams and lotions, in these regions. This is one of the main drivers for the CoQ10 market. Proven cardiac benefits due to CoQ10 and its increasing health benefits in other areas such as obesity and other serious illnesses are also factors contributing to the increasing demand.



The usage of CoQ10 as a treatment remains controversial in many areas. Any new application of CoQ10 requires many levels of testing and scientific research as establishing scientific credibility of such products is a big hurdle. This can be a very lengthy and expensive process. Also, in regions like Europe and North America, stringent health regulations and legislations affect product development and eventual sales.



The increasing demand of CoQ10 as a beverage soluble substance is increasing in the beverage and food industry. There is an increasing scope of applications in the areas of cognitive diseases, heart diseases, and anti-ageing. In addition, the recent discovery of CoQ10 for migraine and infertility treatment may increase production of CoQ10. Besides being used for its cardiac and energy benefits, CoQ10 is also gaining popularity due to its use in fields such as eye care and obesity.



Some of the key manufacturers of Coenzyme Q10 (Coq10) are Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, PharmaEssentia Corporation, DSM Nutritional Products, Gnosis S. p. A, Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. Inc., ZMC-USA LLC, Kaneka Corporation , Hwail Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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