Global Coffee Pod and Capsule Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on the Coffee Pod and Capsule Market (Product Type - Pods, and Capsules; Application - Coffee Beans, and Coffee Powder; Distribution Channel - On-trade, Specialty Stores, Supermarket, Online Retailing, and Other Distribution Channels): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global coffee pod and capsule market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/18047



Coffee pods look the same as a teabag. Just pour your espresso or coffee shots into a cup and agitate it with a spoon. Combine it with creamers or milk and you are all set with the customized barista. Coffee capsules are plastic containers with an aluminum foil seal and contain ground coffee inside



According to Infinium Global Research (IGR), online order of coffee pods has increased by 53% over the past 12 months and accounted for over half of all coffee orders online predicting a steady 2.2% rise in sales to surpass 14.6 million by the end of this year. Nespresso is all set to capture the largest share of the market in the U.S. with VirtuoLine. VertuoLine retails for $299. Keurig too is taking on the rest of the world with its specifically designed Keurig Single Cup brewer.



Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/18047



Nespresso and K-Cup, by Keurig, lead in online sales of coffee capsules in the United States. Nestlé accounted for 5% of its sales through online retail channels, which is up from 2.9% in 2012, and this includes the rise in sales through e-grocery retailers and pure-play e-commerce operators like Amazon, along with direct-to-consumer sales of Nespresso capsules and other items. The online retailing segment had a value share approaching 27% of the single-serve coffee maker market in 2018 and is predicted to further gain significant market share during the forecast period.



According to the IGR analysts, consumers are willing to purchase coffee machines to recreate the cafe-style experience at home and dark-roasted coffee pods will remain a top pick for coffee lovers. Key players are introducing premium and specialty coffee pods to entice coffee connoisseurs.



The report on Global coffee pods and capsules market by IGR provides deep insights into the competitive nature of the market such as the adoption of new technologies by the major players in the market to meet consumer demand for capsule machines. For instance, in 2018, Keurighad introduced two new 'all-in-one' coffee capsule machines for the U.S. market, which uses the company's K-Pod coffee pods for brewing different coffee drinks, such as lattes and cappuccinos.



In Order to Get More Insights into the Competitive Landscape, You Can Purchase the Report Here.



About Infinium Global research

The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The coffee pod and capsule market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the coffee pod and capsule market.