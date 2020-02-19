Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- The Global Cognitive Operations Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Cognitive Operations Market are IBM (United States), Splunk (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), VMware (United States), HCL Technologies (India), AppDynamics (United States), BMC Software (United States), New Relic (United States), Appnomic (India), CloudFabrix (United States), Loom Systems (United States), Dynatrace (United States), Zenoss (United States), Ymor (United States), Devo (United States), Logz.io (United States) and ServiceNow (United States)



What is Global Cognitive Operations?

Cognitive operations refer to self-learning algorithms assess and function, by making use of data mining, pattern recognition, along with natural language processing software. Increasing need for Full stack monitoring solutions from IT Industry led to a rise in demand for cognitive operation solutions to manage increasingly complex and dynamic environments with less effort to improve productivity. In addition, market players are focusing on technological developments such as integrations of cloud-based, machine learning and real-time data analytics solutions with cognitive operations and increasing demand of cognitive operations from numerous industry verticals such as healthcare and life sciences, banking and financial services, IT, telecom, and others driving the demand for cognitive operation solutions.



According to AMA, the Global Cognitive Operations market is expected to see growth rate of 23.67%

Application (IT Operations Analytics, Application Performance Management, Infrastructure Management, Network Analytics, Security analytics, Others (Log and Event Management, Predictive Maintenance, Anomaly Detection, App Experience Analytics, and Root Cause Analytics)), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government, Media and Entertainment, Others (Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, and Education)), Component (Solutions, Software Tools, Platform, Services, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting)



The Global Cognitive Operations Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



The Global Cognitive Operations market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Global Cognitive Operations Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Cognitive Operations Market:

The report highlights Global Cognitive Operations market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Cognitive Operations, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Cognitive Operations Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Points Covered in Global Cognitive Operations Market Study :

Global Cognitive Operations Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Cognitive Operations Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Cognitive Operations Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

Global Cognitive Operations Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

Global Cognitive Operations Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Global Cognitive Operations Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis............



