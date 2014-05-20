Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Coking Refining Industry Outlook, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Active and Planned Coking Refineries market report to its offering



Global Coking Refining Industry Outlook, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Active and Planned Coking Refineries



Summary



energy offering, Global Coking Refining Industry Outlook, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Active and Planned Coking Refineries is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the refining industry in Global. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned refineries in Global. The details of major companies operating in the refining industry in Global are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Updated information relating to all active and planned refineries

- Provides historical data from 2005 to 2013, forecast to 2017

- Information on refining, coking capacities by refinery and country

- Provides operator information for all active and planned refineries

- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description and strategic analysis. Key companies covered are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Phillips 66 Company.

- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned refineries in Global

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast refinery and unit capacity data.

- Assess your competitors refining portfolio and its evolution

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.

- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in Global.



Companies Mentioned



China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Phillips 66 Company



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

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