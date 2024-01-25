Global Cold Chain Market to Achieve Significant Growth by 2028

The global cold chain market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%, reaching a market valuation of $278.2 billion in 2023 and expected to surge to $428.4 billion by 2028.



Download PDF Brochure



The demand for cold chain services is increasing steadily due to the growing need for temperature control to prevent food loss and mitigate potential health hazards. This trend is driven by several factors:



Globalization of Food Supply Chains:



With the expansion of international trade in food products, there is a greater emphasis on maintaining the quality and safety of perishable goods during transportation over long distances. Cold chain logistics ensure that food products remain at optimal temperatures throughout the supply chain, reducing the risk of spoilage and contamination.



Rising Consumer Expectations:



Consumers are becoming more discerning about the quality and freshness of the food they purchase. They expect products to be delivered in pristine condition, which necessitates stringent temperature control measures throughout the distribution process. Cold chain infrastructure helps meet these expectations by preserving the integrity of perishable items from farm to fork.



Stringent Regulatory Requirements:



Regulatory bodies around the world are implementing stricter guidelines and standards for food safety and hygiene. Compliance with these regulations often entails maintaining specific temperature ranges for perishable foods to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and pathogens. Cold chain logistics play a crucial role in ensuring adherence to these standards, thereby reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses and associated health hazards.



Focus on Reducing Food Waste:



Food loss and waste have significant economic, environmental, and social implications. Cold chain solutions help minimize food waste by extending the shelf life of perishable products and reducing spoilage rates during storage and transportation. By preserving the freshness and quality of food items, cold chain logistics contribute to resource conservation and sustainable consumption practices.



Emergence of E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels:



The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer distribution models has created new challenges and opportunities in the food industry. Cold chain infrastructure enables the efficient delivery of temperature-sensitive goods ordered online, ensuring that they reach customers in optimal condition. This has led to increased investment in cold storage facilities, refrigerated transportation, and temperature monitoring technologies to support the burgeoning e-commerce market for perishable foods.



Make an Inquiry



In summary, the demand for cold chain services is on the rise as stakeholders across the food industry recognize the importance of temperature control in preventing food loss and mitigating health hazards. By investing in robust cold chain infrastructure and technologies, businesses can enhance food safety, quality, and sustainability throughout the supply chain.



The key players in this market include Americold Logistics (US), Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC. (US), Nichirei Corporation (Japan), Burris Logistics (US), A.P. Moller Maersk (Denmark), United States Cold Storage (US), Tippmann Group (US), VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada), Coldman (India), Congebec Inc. (Canada), Conestoga Cold Storage (Canada), NewCold (Netherlands), Confederation Freezers (Canada), Seafrigo (France) and Trenton Cold Storage (Canada).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441