Analysts forecast the Global Collaboration Services market to grow at a CAGR of 9.18 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased need to share information/data among organizations. The market has also been witnessing an increase in the popularity of internet social media. However, uncertainty over investment returns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Collaboration Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Collaboration Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Alcatel-Lucent SA, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Aastra Technologies Ltd., BroadSoft Inc., Good Technologies Inc., Interactive Intelligence Inc., Mitel Networks, NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP AG, ShoreTel Inc., Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp.

Companies Mentioned



