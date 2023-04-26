Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2023 -- The Global Collagen and Gelatin Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $772 million in 2021 and is poised to reach $1,083 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2026. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. Major factors attributing to the growth of the market are rising burdern of cancer, diabetes and chronic wounds, especially among geriatric population along with rising number of surgical procedures.



Collagen and Gelatin Industry Dynamics



Drivers: Growing incidence of diabetes, cancer, and chronic wounds



In case of diabetes patients, there is high risk of infections, surgical wounds, leg or foot ulcers. This in turn is responsible for the increase in medical expenses. According to the National Centre for Biological Information, in the US, around 15 to 25% of patients with diabetes mellitus are likely develop a diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) during their lifetime. The prevalence of DFU is expected to increase among these patients, which, in turn, is driving the demand for grafts and matrices. Hence, increase in number of diabetic population is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecasted period.



Restraints: Availability of alternative biomaterials



In recent years, a numer of alternatives to collagen & gelatin such as chitosan, alginate, cellulose, hyaluronic acid, polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), and poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) are being used in regenerative medicine. Use of these alternatives is expected to restraint the growth of collagen & gelatin market.



Opportunities: Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act



In the US, the 21st Century Cures Act was signed into law in December 2016. A new Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation was established under this act. This also included introduction of pathways for fast-track approval of regenerative medicine. This led to an increase in R&D efforts by companies to develop new regenerative medicine products.



The orthopedic segment dominated the collagen and gelatin industry in 2020

On the basis on application, the global collagen market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, dental, surgical, cardiovascular, and other applications while the global gelatin market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care and others. In 2020, the orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of the collagen market and the gelatin market in 2020. The largest share of the orthopedic segment is attributed to high demand for biomaterials and scaffolds for bone substitutes in orthopedics.



The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020

Based on end users, the collagen and gelatin market is segmented into hospitals and surgical centers. In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Hospital are well equipped with highly advanced equipment and facilities, coupled with skilled healthcare professionals.



North America was the largest regional industry for collagen and gelatin in 2020.

Based on region, the collagen and gelatin markets is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the collagen and gelatin market, driven by increasing R&D expernditure in regenerative medicine, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and presence of prominent market players. Additionally, high incidence of periodontitis in the US is projected to offer growth opportunities in the collagen market as increasing use of collagen for tissue regeneration procedures in periodontal defects and oral surgical procedures. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in diabetic population, especially in India and China.



Collagen and Gelatin Market Key Players



Major players operating in this market are Integra LifeSciences (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), CollPlant Biotechnologies (Israel), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Collagen Solutions plc (UK), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US), Symatese (France), GELITA AG (Germany), PB Leiner (Belgium), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US).



Report Objectives

- To define, describe, and forecast the collagen and gelatin market based on source, application, end users and region

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends)

- To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall collagen and gelatin market

- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and R&D activities in the collagen and gelatin market.

Recent Developments:

- In January 2021, Integra Life Sciences completed the acquisition of ACell. This acquisition enabled the company to provide more comprehensive complex wound management solutions.

- In September 2020, DSM partnered with PBC BioMed to develop regenerative bone adhesives for safer, more cost-effective surgical procedures.



