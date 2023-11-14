Global Collagen Market: In Depth Analysis & Global Forecast to 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2023 -- In the research report "Collagen Market by Product Type, Application, Source, Form, Type, Extraction Process, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030," published by MarketsandMarkets, the global collagen market is projected to witness significant growth. Estimated at USD 4.7 billion in 2022, it is poised to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2030, marking a robust CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



Key Drivers of Market Growth:



Rising Use in Food Sectors: The increasing utilization of collagen in the food industry is a pivotal factor driving market growth. Collagen's versatility and applications in various food products contribute to its expanding market presence.



Growing Interest in Protein Consumption & Nutricosmetics: The surge in interest regarding protein consumption and nutricosmetics fuels the demand for collagen. Consumers are increasingly recognizing collagen's role in enhancing beauty benefits and overall well-being.



Expanding Applications in Healthcare: Collagen's versatile applications in the healthcare sector, especially in the development of biomaterials, contribute significantly to the market's growth. It finds use in various medical applications, ranging from wound healing to tissue engineering.



Increased Use of Collagen-Based Biomaterials: The escalating use of collagen-based biomaterials propels market growth, driven by their applications in regenerative medicine, wound care, and tissue engineering.



Rising Per Capita Income and Food Processing Sector Growth: The correlation between rising per capita income and increased spending on quality food products, coupled with the flourishing food processing sector, provides collagen producers with substantial growth opportunities.



Segment Insights:



Marine-Sourced Collagen's Rapid Growth: The marine-sourced collagen segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR, attributed to its increasing demand in the cosmetics sector. Marine collagen is notably sought after for its anti-aging properties and effectiveness in enhancing skin elasticity.



Dominance of Nutritional Products Application: Nutritional products emerge as the largest application segment, with collagen playing a pivotal role in optimizing athletes' performance. Its inclusion in sports nutritional products aids in joint protection, muscle restoration, and overall physical well-being.



Fastest-Growing Form - Dry Collagen: The dry form of collagen, particularly in powder form, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. Its quick solubility and excellent blending properties make it a preferred choice in various food applications, including beverages, dairy products, and snacks.



Regional Dynamics:



Europe Leads the Market: Europe stands as the largest region in the global collagen market during the forecast period. The presence of major collagen manufacturers, such as Tessenderlo Group, GELITA AG, and Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., further boosts the market in this region.

Key Players:



The report includes a comprehensive study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. Key players in the market include Tessenderlo Group, GELITA AG, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin NA Inc., Gelnex, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., Weishardt Holding SA, Royal DSM N.V, and Collagen Solutions LLC.



This detailed analysis provides insights into the diverse factors driving the growth of the global collagen market, shaping its trajectory through 2030.



