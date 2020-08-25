Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- Collagen Peptide, also known as hydrolyzed collagen,source of protein and is vital ingredient of healthy nutrition.The Global Collagen Peptide market is witnessing a robust growth in the forecasted years owing to the burgeoning awareness among stregarding the consumption of collagen supplements, rising number of patient suffering from arthritis globally, and launch of various collagen drink, powder, cosmetic. In additional, the rapid growing ageing population, mushrooming demand for peptide in end-user industry such as nutricosmetic, food & beverages industry along with paradigm shift toward healthy and protein rich diets among the consumer is placing a positive impact towards the growth of the global collagen peptide market in the forecasted period.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report" Global Collagen Peptides Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Collagen Peptides market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% during 2020-25.Based on Form, Dry form dominated the Global Collagen Peptide Market in 2019. The growth is attributed to growing demand for dry collagen peptide across various industries such as pharmaceutical and food & beverages industry etc., due to its solubility feature and excellent blending properties. es.



Nutritional product is among the major segments that contribute to the positive growth of the global collagen peptides market over the past few years. This is due to boost in the demand for sports nutrition products and collagen supplements in order to improve muscle growth and used to treat bones and joints problem among the ageing population. Moreover, it also helps in improving athletic performance and reduces the risk of injury.



Furthermore, personal care & cosmetic is also projected attain highest CAGR by 2025 on account of augmenting use of collagen in various cosmetic drinks and cream. Collagen contributes to around 30% in the body's protein. With the rising age the production and supply of collagen in the body diminish at a rate which resulted in wrinkles, fine line, dull skin etc. Apart from this, burgeoning urban population and augmenting ageing population has bolstered the consumption of beauty products containing collagen peptides to improved skin collagen content, reduction of wrinkles, firming and tightening of the skin, and improved skin elasticity and hydration. Thus, this is estimated to fuel the demand of dry collagen peptide in the forthcoming years.



North America grabbed the majority market share in the global collagen peptide market in 2019.US dominated the North America market owing to the factors such as burgeoning number of cosmetic surgeries, boost in the consumption of collagen supplement and rise in the discretionary spending of the people. Moreover, increasing expenditure on protein supplements among consumer to avoid combat arthritis and increasing presence of market player expanding their production facilities to cater the increasing demand for collagen peptidesis anticipatedto upsurge the demand for collagen peptide in the country in forthcoming period.



According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Collagen Peptides market areTessenderlo Group, Gelita, HolistaColltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Gelnex, LapiGelatine, Weishardt, Crescent Biotech, Foodmate etc.



Request Sample: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/global-collagen-peptides-market.html >