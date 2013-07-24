Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Collection Services Market in the E-waste Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Collection Services market in the E-waste industry to grow at a CAGR of 14.33 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of initiatives taken for e-waste collection. The Global Collection Services market in the E-waste industry has also been witnessing an increase in the number of government policies with respect to e-waste management. However, the unwanted accumulation of electronic devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Collection Services Market in the E-waste Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Collection Services market in the E-waste industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space American Retroworks Inc., California Electronic Asset Recovery Inc., SIMS Recycling Solutions Holdings Inc., and Waste Management Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are E-Waste Pty. Ltd., Egyptian Electronic Recycling Co., Electronic Recyclers International Inc., E-Parisaraa Pvt. Ltd., and NextStep Recycling.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



American Retroworks Inc., California Electronic Asset Recovery Inc., SIMS Recycling Solutions Holdings Inc., Waste Management Inc., E-Waste Pty. Ltd., Egyptian Electronic Recycling Co., Electronic Recyclers International Inc., E-Parisaraa Pvt. Ltd., and NextStep Recycling.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127756/global-collection-services-market-in-the-e-waste-industry-2012-2016.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###