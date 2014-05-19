Global Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Installation Market Is Expected to Reach USD 76.1 Billion in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Combined Heat And Power (CHP) Installation Market by Product (Large-scale CHP, Micro-CHP), by Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial), Technology (Combined Cycle, Combustion/Gas, Steam, Fuel Cell etc)- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," global CHP demand was 452.9 GW in 2011 and is expected to reach 1,219.1 GW in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of revenue, the CHP installation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2012 to 2018.



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CHP fuels estimated and analyzed in this study include natural gas, coal, biomass, and others (wood, oil and process waste heat). Abundant supply of natural gas at competitive prices, a favorable regulatory scenario and increasing application scope are expected to drive CHP systems demand over the next five years. However, CHP installation is a highly capital intensive process carrying significant risk value, which is expected to act as a barrier to market growth in the near future. The interconnection standards between utilities and cogeneration systems vary regionally. This makes it difficult for CHP technology companies to manufacture components and makes cogeneration system installation more complex and costly.



Industrial applications dominated the CHP systems market and accounted for 67.8% of the overall demand in 2011. Commercial applications followed industrial in terms of volume and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2012 to 2018.



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Key products analyzed and estimated in this study include large and micro & small scale CHPs. Large scale CHP dominated the product market, accounting for 82.5% of the overall installed capacity in 2011. CHP systems are primarily categorized into seven different technologies including combined cycle turbines, gas/combustion turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, waste heat recovery, micro-turbines, and fuel cells. Combined cycle turbine has captured majority of the market and accounted for 52.1% of the overall installed capacity in 2011. Steam and combustion/gas turbine follows combined cycle turbine and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% and 16.0% from 2012 to 2018.



In terms of volume, Europe dominated the global market, accounting for over 50% of the overall installed capacity in 2011. CHP demand is expected to rise in Europe due to increasing CHP application scope in industrial, commercial and residential sectors. Europe is followed by Asia Pacific in terms of CHP installations owing to high demand in emerging economies, especially China and India and also in developed economies such as Japan. Asia Pacific CHP installation revenues are expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2012 to 2018.



The study also provides extensive geographical analysis of the CHP market, wherein the demand for various applications and end user industries as well as key countries has been forecasted for North America (U.S, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Poland), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea and Taiwan) and Rest of the World. In addition, a detailed analysis of the cause and effect of these applications in a particular region is also provided.



Key market participants profiled in this report include E.ON Group, General Electric Energy, Mitsubishi Power Systems Americas Inc., Siemens Energy, Alstom and Caterpillar.



This report analyzes the global CHP market in terms of installed capacity and overall installation costs, providing detailed trend analysis of the market by geography and technology and comprehensive analysis of companies that are dealing in CHP.



The report presents a thorough assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the CHP installation market as below:



Global CHP Installation market, by product type

- Micro & small scale CHP

- Large scale CHP



Global CHP Installation market, by application

- Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial



Global CHP Installation market, by technology

- Combined cycle turbine

- Steam turbine

- Combustion/gas turbine

- Reciprocating engine

- Others (Fuel cell, micro turbine and waste heat recovery)



Global CHP Installation market, by fuel

- Natural gas

- Coal

- Biomass

- Others (wood, oil and process waste heat)



Global CHP Installation market, by geography

- North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Europe

- Russia

- Germany

- France

- U.K.

- Italy

- Spain

- Netherlands

- Poland



Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Korea

- Taiwan



Rest of the World (RoW)



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