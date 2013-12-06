Global Combo-Chip for Tablet Market Will Reach at a CAGR of 41.3% in 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Global Combo-chip for Tablet market to grow at a CAGR of 41.3 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing sales of tablets worldwide. The Global Combo-chip market for Tablets has also been witnessing technological convergence. However, the high cost of integration could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Combo-chip Market for Tablets 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Combo-chip market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Broadcom Corp., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and Media Tek Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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